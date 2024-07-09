Traders Purchase High Volume of Fifth Third Bancorp Put Options (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,896 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average volume of 2,176 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 714,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 60,319 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 208,716 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.78. 3,857,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,822,699. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.