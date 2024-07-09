Traders Purchase High Volume of Fifth Third Bancorp Put Options (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,896 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average volume of 2,176 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 714,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 60,319 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 208,716 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.78. 3,857,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,822,699. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

