FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,012 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $129,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $127,401,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.29. 105,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,641. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 85.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RVTY shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

