FORA Capital LLC Sells 542 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after buying an additional 1,216,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $44,773,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,638,000 after purchasing an additional 628,512 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,091,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,136,000 after buying an additional 237,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.7 %

BYD stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.88. 158,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,549. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

