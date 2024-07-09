FORA Capital LLC Raises Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LEA traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $113.20. 145,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $112.31 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LEA

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.