FORA Capital LLC Purchases 22,312 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 399.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,868,000 after buying an additional 1,518,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,175,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,813,000 after acquiring an additional 399,665 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,979,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,334,000 after purchasing an additional 528,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,021,000 after purchasing an additional 111,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 122,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.86. The stock had a trading volume of 144,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,761. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

