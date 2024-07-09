FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,844 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.17. 235,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $339.02 and a one year high of $486.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

