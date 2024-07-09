FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.06 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 792,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

