FORA Capital LLC Sells 236 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $73,142,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,052.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 104,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 99,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 55,369 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.67.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIO traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.48. 50,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,284. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $431.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.76. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

