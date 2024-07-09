Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stake Boosted by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,436,000 after acquiring an additional 752,851 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,621,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $80,749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,710,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.43. 123,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $77.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.