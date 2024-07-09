FORA Capital LLC Sells 4,870 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

FORA Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,722,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,855,000 after buying an additional 102,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $949.60. The stock had a trading volume of 56,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,309. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $962.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $872.34. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $484.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at $43,109,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

