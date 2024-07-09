FORA Capital LLC Purchases 23,199 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 549.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,199 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

State Street Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE STT traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 366,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,980. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

