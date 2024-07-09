FORA Capital LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 6.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $212,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $228,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in AutoNation by 18.3% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in AutoNation by 69.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.31. 57,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

