Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $206,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,878 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.41. 788,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,925. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.26. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.