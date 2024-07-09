FORA Capital LLC Acquires 8,546 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 400.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 14,502.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 47,712 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after buying an additional 400,941 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,011,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $174.75. 71,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vail Resorts

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.