BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,292. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 178,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.37.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

