FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. FORA Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Modine Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MOD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $105.67. 127,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,095. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.