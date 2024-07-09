FORA Capital LLC Sells 10,468 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPC traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.34. 157,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,926. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

