Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 1,117.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,966,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,114,000 after acquiring an additional 138,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,399 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 212,463 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRD stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.31. 155,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,101. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.06 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.30.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

CHRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

