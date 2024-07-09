FORA Capital LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.71. 433,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

