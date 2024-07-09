Oppenheimer Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WOLF. William Blair lowered Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE:WOLF traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,719. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 352,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,236 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 421,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

