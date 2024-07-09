Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Macquarie

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Macquarie from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

LVS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $61.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

