Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Macquarie from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

WYNN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $85.68. The company had a trading volume of 535,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $112.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $157,305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after acquiring an additional 204,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $80,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

