A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Rating Reiterated by BWS Financial

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE ATEN traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.39. 73,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A10 Networks news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at $9,535,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

