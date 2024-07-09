Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Macquarie from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.68. 674,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,125. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $22.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,250,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,975,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 373,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 89,875 shares during the last quarter.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

