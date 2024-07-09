AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Raised to $4.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Macquarie from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

AMC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. 9,179,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,531,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.84. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.