Macquarie Raises Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Price Target to $2.40

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Macquarie from $2.00 to $2.40 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RDI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,542. The company has a market cap of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.59. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Reading International comprises 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

