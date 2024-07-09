Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.00. 177,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,230. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

