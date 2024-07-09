Masimo’s (MASI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

Get Masimo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MASI

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.96. 262,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $162.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.19.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. Masimo’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Masimo by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,680,000 after buying an additional 86,162 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Masimo by 93.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Masimo by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $8,454,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,421,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.