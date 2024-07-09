FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 260 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 218.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 78.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $131.63. The stock had a trading volume of 201,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average of $143.42. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

