FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $97,000 Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. 78,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.