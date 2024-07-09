Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,710. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.11.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

