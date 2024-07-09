FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 408,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,291 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,088,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,995,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

