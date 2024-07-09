McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $660.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $660.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $589.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 1 year low of $395.30 and a 1 year high of $612.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in McKesson by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

