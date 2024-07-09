Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 34.5% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.25. 612,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,829. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

