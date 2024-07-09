M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.75. The company had a trading volume of 94,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,995. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.