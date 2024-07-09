ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 173,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,751. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.