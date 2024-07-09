Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,010 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 46,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.94. 156,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,669. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $93.33 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.44.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

