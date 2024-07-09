CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 742,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.07. 1,227,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

