FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,510 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 80.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,178,000 after acquiring an additional 76,936 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,210,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 872,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after buying an additional 121,178 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 588,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after buying an additional 179,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWJ stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.