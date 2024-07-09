152 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.5 %

COR stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.60. The company had a trading volume of 249,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,951. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.21 and a 200 day moving average of $229.09. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.10.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

