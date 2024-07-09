The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 92.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,152 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MOS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,814. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.