Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 569,791 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after buying an additional 118,379 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.36. 2,815,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,968,664. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

