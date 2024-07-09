FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,082. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

