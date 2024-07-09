FORA Capital LLC Invests $3.41 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 142.9% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 23.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,389,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,016,858 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 31.9% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 57,994 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,773,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,933,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $96.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.