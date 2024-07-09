FORA Capital LLC Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,109,230 shares of company stock valued at $150,963,140. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.36.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.50. 181,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,939. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.76.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

