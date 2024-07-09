FORA Capital LLC Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,109,230 shares of company stock valued at $150,963,140. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Management
Ares Management Stock Performance
ARES traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.50. 181,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,939. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.76.
Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ares Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.
About Ares Management
Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Management
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.