FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

STLD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.05. 158,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,440. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

