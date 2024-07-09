FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.16. 202,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,237. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

