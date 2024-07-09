Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Argus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.32. 1,199,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.