FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,690 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,591,000 after buying an additional 217,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $420,457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,050,000 after acquiring an additional 244,765 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ADM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

