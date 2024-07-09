FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock remained flat at $60.95 during trading on Tuesday. 1,870,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

